Technology

Internet Explorer retired after 26 years

by Chris Mills Rodrigo - 06/14/22 9:33 PM ET
FILE – The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3 media briefing in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. As of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate and a few still claim to adore. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Microsoft officially withdrew support for Internet Explorer on Wednesday, marking the retirement of the early web browser after more than 26 years of operation.

The software giant will begin rolling out prompts pushing any lingering users to switch to its Microsoft Edge web browser before Internet Explorer is permanently disabled as part of a future update.

The decision to retire Internet Explorer was made last year, with the company saying its newer browser — which launched in 2015 — offers a “faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience.”

Fans of the Internet Explorer layout will still be able to use a version of Edge that mimics the design through at least 2029.

While the formal retirement of Internet Explorer is unlikely to affect consumers, it could have some impact on the business community, especially in Asia.

News outlet Nikkei reported that the withdrawal of support is likely to cause headaches for financial institutions and government agencies in Japan that need to shift to new browsers.

Some South Korean government agencies including the Ministry of Land and the Korea Water Resource Corporation still use Internet Explorer as well.

