AT&T will no longer donate to Rep. Steve King

AT&T’s employee Political Action Committee announced Friday it will no longer make future contributions to Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Steve King's opponent sees massive fundraising spike amid controversies GOP infighting spills into public view MORE as the eight-term congressman faces intense scrutiny over his support for white nationalist politicians and groups.

“In addition to our prior statement, we want to let you know that the AT&T employees who manage the disbursements of our employee PAC have now had the opportunity to review the controversy regarding Rep. Steve King, and have determined that the PAC will not make future... ...contributions to him. The committee concluded that further support of Rep. King would not be consistent with one of our core values …‘Stand for Equality,’” the communications company tweeted Friday.

In addition to our prior statement, we want to let you know that the AT&T employees who manage the disbursements of our employee PAC have now had the opportunity to review the controversy regarding Rep. Steve King, and have determined that the PAC will not make future... — AT&T Public Policy (@ATTPublicPolicy) November 2, 2018

...contributions to him. The committee concluded that further support of Rep. King would not be consistent with one of our core values …”Stand for Equality.” — AT&T Public Policy (@ATTPublicPolicy) November 2, 2018

King has been on the receiving end of an avalanche of criticism over his endorsement of a white nationalist candidate in Canada and his ties to the far-right Austria Freedom Party, which has historical ties to the Nazi party.

ADVERTISEMENT

King’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Steve King's opponent sees massive fundraising spike amid controversies GOP infighting spills into public view MORE (R-Ohio), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, blasted King’s comments and actions, tweeting, “Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior.”

Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) October 30, 2018

A number of companies, including tech giant Intel Corp. and dairy company Land O'Lakes, announced in recent days that they will no longer contribute to King's campaign.

The controversy appears to be having an impact on his once safe reelection, campaign, with a poll released Tuesday showing him ahead of his Democratic opponent by just one point. The Cook Political Report also shifted the race from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican” in a district President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE won by 27 points in 2016.

King’s opponent Democrat J.D. Scholten also enjoyed a fundraising spike this week after anger with King boiled over.

AT&T’s announcement comes after a statement Wednesday saying it would meet and discuss any future contributions to King following the 2018 midterm election cycle.