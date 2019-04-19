Trump campaign running ads on Facebook based on Mueller report

President Trump's reelection campaign is running Facebook advertisements based on the newly released Mueller report.

The campaign on Thursday started running posts that included several videos saying special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report exonerated Trump and criticizing Democrats’ previous discussions of the report.

“Witch hunt investigation concluded: No collusion. No obstruction. Complete exoneration,” one video said. “Now we fight back! Contribute now.”

The video then showed prominent Democrats including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerNadler: We will subpoena the entire Mueller report early Friday Nadler wants 'the boss of everybody' Stephen Miller to testify before Congress Giuliani slams Nadler for 'diarrhea of the mouth,' 'lack of judiciousness' MORE (D-N.Y.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffMueller's done, and Dems should be too — because Trump is no Nixon Trump blames Obama for 'anything the Russians did' in 2016 election Mueller report poses new test for Dems MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellThe Hill's Morning Report — Mueller aftermath: What will House Dems do now? Bernie Sanders calls on Congress to investigate after Mueller report release 2020 Dems call on Mueller to testify about redacted report MORE (D-Calif.) talking about collusion with the word “wrong” placed over their faces.

“After more than 2 YEARS, and $25 MILLION taxpayer dollars spent, the Mueller Report proves what I have been saying since Day One: NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION -- COMPLETE EXONERATION,” text accompanying the videos said.

“After they lied to the American people, Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiBoth sides were wrong about Mueller report, and none of it will likely matter for 2020 Elijah Cummings: 'I am begging the American people to pay attention to what's going on' Angus King: 'Mueller passed the obstruction question to the Congress and Barr intercepted the pass' MORE, Democratic leadership, and all of the 2020 Democratic candidates raised MILLIONS of dollars off of their phony Witch Hunt!” it continued. “Democrats and the Fake News media have proven that there is no line they won’t cross, so we need to fight back BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

The videos encouraged supporters to donate.

The campaign is also doing additional fundraising based off the report. It texted supporters the link to a fundraising page.

“Sorry Trump Haters. The biggest Waste of Money Witch Hunt in history is finally over. The attacks and lies will keep coming heading into 2020. That’s why we need to fight back BIGGER and STRONGER than ever before,” the page said.

“Contribute IMMEDIATELY to help us CRUSH our goal of raising $1,000,000 in the next 24 hours,” it continued.

The Justice Department on Thursday released a redacted version of Mueller’s report into his investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The report detailed 10 instances where the president may have obstructed justice. Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrEx-FBI official: 'Links and coordination' with Russia happen everyday Dem lawmaker: Mueller report shows 'substantial body of evidence' on obstruction New normal: A president can freely interfere with investigations without going to jail MORE and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinNew normal: A president can freely interfere with investigations without going to jail Ex-federal prosecutor: Mueller report offers 'knock down case for obstruction' for anyone but Trump Elijah Cummings: 'I am begging the American people to pay attention to what's going on' MORE have declined to pursue an obstruction of justice charge. Mueller said in his report that Congress has the authority to pursue obstruction of justice probes.