Twitter suspended Trump campaign press secretary after tweet about mail-in voting issue: report

Twitter temporarily suspended the account of the Trump campaign’s national press secretary on Thursday after he tweeted about being sent an absentee ballot intended for someone else, Fox News reports.

Hogan Gidley was temporarily suspended after he tweeted about receiving an envelope in the mail addressed to someone named Daniel. He attached a screenshot of the envelope marked “Your Official Ballot.”

"Got ‘my’...uh wait...no…'Daniel’s' ballot in the mail?!? Who is that? Apparently it’s a former tenant who hasn’t lived in the unit for 8 YEARS!!!,” Gidley tweeted. “But yeah, sure...the mainstream media is correct...unsolicited vote-by-mail is ‘totally safe.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter temporarily suspended the account for “violating our rules against posting misleading information about voting.”

“You may not post content providing false information about voting or registering to vote,” it said.

The Trump campaign appealed the decision, according to Fox News, and the tweet has since been taken down. His account appears to be running again.

“I, like many other Americans, received a ballot in the mail that was not meant for me, and that proves what the president has been saying is one hundred percent correct — that there are serious issues with the Democrats’ plan for universal, unsolicited mail in voting,” Gidley told Fox News.

“Irrationally, inexplicably suspending my Twitter account simply for tweeting about the incorrect ballot is completely insane, and it won’t cover up the fact that Democrats changing the way we vote just weeks before an election is dangerous and fraught with the potential for massive fraud,” he said.

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE and his allies have repeatedly claimed that mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud, despite there being no evidence in support of that. Meanwhile, Twitter has been addressing false information about the alleged risk of mail-in voting.

Twitter slapped a warning label on one of Trump's tweets in which he claimed that mail drop boxes used for the election would lead to fraud. He said drop boxes could allow people to vote multiple times and suggested they were not "Covid sanitized."

Twitter also suspended the official account of the Trump campaign last week, saying its tweet of a video about Hunter Biden’s business dealings violated its policies against sharing hacked materials.