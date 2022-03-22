Seattle Pride parts ways with Amazon as parade sponsor

The LGBTQ nonprofit organization Seattle Pride has announced it has parted ways with Amazon as a corporate sponsor for its annual parade.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organization shared its concern about Amazon’s initial support of anti-LGBTQ politicians and allowing anti-LGBTQ organizations to raise donations through its AmazonSmile program.

The organization noted that Amazon donated more than $450,000 to lawmakers who voted against the Equality Act in 2020.



The organization also said that AmazonSmile, a shopping program that enables customers to donate to charities as they shop, allowed more than 40 anti-LGBTQ organizations to list and raise funds through their program.

“As one of the largest Pride events in the country, we don’t take corporate support lightly. While some people may be critical of Pride events becoming overly commercial, organizers like Seattle Pride have always felt the more the merrier because it wasn’t too long ago when companies and organizations weren’t willing to openly support the LGBTQIA+ community,” Seattle Pride’s Executive Director Krystal Marx said in a statement.

“Corporate partners are a valuable ally, however, in the age of rainbow-washing it’s critical that we take a closer look at making sure their words and actions are aligned.”

This comes as Seattle Pride has requested Amazon and other corporate sponsors take their business actions into account when sponsoring LGBTQ events.

“By standing up for our values, we are losing sponsorship funds used to produce our growing events, which we hope to offset with donations from our community and trusted allies, so we can continue to produce one of the largest Pride Parades in the U.S. while still holding our values above all else,” Seattle Pride said in its statement. “Pride cannot be bought by corporate partners, it must be earned.”

In a statement to The Hill, Amazon said the company stands with the LGBTQ community, adding it will work with the federal and state governments on legislation including supporting the passage of the Equality Act.

“Amazon engages with policymakers and regulators on a wide range of issues that affect our business, customers, and employees,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

“That does not mean we agree with any individual or political organization 100 percent of the time on every issue, and this includes legislation that discriminates or encourages discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.”

Updated 5:02 p.m.