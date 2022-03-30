Waymo testing driverless cars on streets in San Francisco

U.S.-based autonomous driving company Waymo has announced plans to test driverless cars in San Francisco.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the driverless vehicles will be available only to its employees but that it hopes to expand the service to the public and members of its Trusted Tester program in the future.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., started testing driverless vehicles in the Phoenix area in 2017 and introduced fully autonomous public rides three years later.

“We’re particularly excited about this next phase of our journey as we officially bring our rider-only technology to San Francisco—the city many of us at Waymo call home,” Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana said in a statement.

“We’ve learned so much from our San Francisco Trusted Testers over the last six months, not to mention the innumerable lessons from our riders in the years since launching our fully autonomous service in the East Valley of Phoenix. Both of which have directly impacted how we bring forward our service as we welcome our first employee riders in SF,” Mawakana added.

The company also said the expansion of the service will allow it to continue building on its fully autonomous fleet, noting this is the first time any company has run fully autonomous ride-hailing operations in multiple U.S. cities.

“Building a safe, robust, and generalizable autonomous driver—the Waymo Driver—whose capabilities and performance transfer well between geographies and product lines is our main focus,” Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov said in a statement.