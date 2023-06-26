trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

The US government is awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric and low-emission buses

by JOSH BOAK, Associated Press - 06/26/23 5:50 AM ET
by JOSH BOAK, Associated Press - 06/26/23 5:50 AM ET
FILE - A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus charges at Navy Pier Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Chicago. The Transportation Department is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero and low emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
FILE – A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus charges at Navy Pier Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Chicago. The Transportation Department is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero and low emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories.

The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. Funding for the grants comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Democratic president has made it a priority to put more electric vehicles on the road — especially for schools and public transit — in an effort to contain the damage from climate change.

“Every day, millions of Americans climb aboard over 60,000 buses to get to work, to school, doctor’s appointments, everywhere they need to be,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a call with reporters. “These are unprecedented levels of investment when it comes to putting modern cleaner buses on the road.”

Monday’s announcement covers the second round of grants for buses and supporting infrastructure. All told, the U.S. has invested a total of $3.3 billion in the projects so far. Government officials expect to award roughly $5 billion more over the next three years.

The Biden administration said that the new buses will improve public health as diesel exhaust will no longer be going into the air and that the new buses will be easier to maintain.

The government received 475 project proposals for the grants that totaled roughly $8.7 billion, a sign of the demand for the funding.

The Seattle area will be getting $33.5 million to purchase 30 electric battery buses and chargers. The Washington, D.C., transit authority will use $104 million to make a bus garage an electric facility and buy roughly 100 electric battery buses. But money also is going outside of major U.S. cities, with Iowa City, Iowa, and the Seneca Nation in Western New York also receiving grants.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Policy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump takes aim at EV industry during speech to Michigan Republicans
  2. Supreme Court set for furious round of decisions in final days of June
  3. GOP senators want Roberts to take action on Supreme Court
  4. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  5. Greene says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Boebert ‘leaked’ House floor spat to ...
  6. Donald Trump has a 2024 math problem
  7. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  8. YouTube star says he declined Titan submersible invitation
  9. Nine cities where buying a home is still cheaper than renting
  10. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  11. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  12. Pro-DeSantis PAC hits Trump over commuting Detroit mayor’s prison sentence
  13. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  14. Trump claims US does not have ‘real elections,’ calls for paper ballots
  15. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Russia in turmoil; Biden hits fundraising ...
  17. Statue of Revolutionary War general comes down in Albany because he enslaved ...
  18. Russian defense minister appears in public for first time since rebellion
Load more

Video

See all Video