FAA says Delta flight landed safely after cracked windshield was reported

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday that a Delta Air Lines flight landed safely after a cracked windshield was reported.

The flight, which was traveling from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., diverted to Denver and landed at about 11:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, the FAA said. An emergency had been declared by the crew due to the cracked windshield.

The FAA noted that it would be investigating the situation; it is not immediately clear why the windshield cracked.

“Delta flight 760 from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. experienced a maintenance issue mid-flight. Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely,” a Delta spokesperson told CBS affiliate KUTV in a statement. “Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

One of the nearly 200 passengers on the plane told KUTV that 90 minutes into the flight, an announcement was made that the plane would be heading into Denver.

“They came on the loudspeaker saying that the windshield had shattered, and we were diverting to Denver in about 10 minutes. I was sure I had misheard them but I hadn’t,” Rachel Wright told the CBS affiliate.

Later, passengers were on their way back to Washington, D.C., after they boarded another plane in Colorado, KUTV noted.

The Hill has reached out to Delta for comment.

— Updated at 1:30 p.m.