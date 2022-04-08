trending:

DHL jet skids off runway and breaks apart

by Kelsey Carolan - 04/08/22 11:16 AM ET
A DHL cargo jet has broken in half after sliding off the runway while landing at San Jose’s international airport.
Associated Press/Carlos Gonzalez
A DHL cargo plane broke in half after sliding off the runway at San Jose International Airport in Costa Rica while attempting to land Thursday. 

The Boeing 757 took off from the airport but moved to return shortly after it detected a failure in the hydraulic system.

The crew was not injured, DHL spokesman Daniel McGrath said in a statement to The Hill. However, one underwent a medical check as a precaution.

The incident shut down the airport, affecting hundreds of flights, but reopened a few hours after. A video posted on social media showed firefighters on the scene after the plane snapped at the tail and sparked a smoke cloud.

McGrath said they are still coordinating with airport authorities to move the aircraft off the runway. The company has also launched an investigation into the incident.

