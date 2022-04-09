SpaceX spacecraft docks at International Space Station

A SpaceX spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) just before 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after its initial launch into orbit on Friday, the space station reported.

Three Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts and one German astronaut were already at the space station when the SpaceX spacecraft’s crew landed, according to CNN.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavor spacecraft, which is holding four astronauts as part of the first private astronaut mission to the space station, launched into orbit on Friday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to NASA.

Called the Axiom Mission 1, the docking is a part of the spacecraft’s 10-day orbit before returning to Earth.

The four astronauts involved in the mission include former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, real estate-magnate Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark Pathy and Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe, CNN reported.

“NASA’s partnership with industry through the commercial cargo and crew programs has led our nation to this new era in human spaceflight — one with limitless potential,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement following the launch. “Congratulations to Axiom, SpaceX, and the Axiom-1 crew for making this first private mission to the International Space Station a reality.”

Axiom Space, a Texas-based startup, arranged the trip, with seats going for $55 million each, according to the network.

The development comes amid growing interest in private space travel. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his brother and several others launched into space last summer through Blue Origin rocket and capsule, a spaceflight company that he owns.

As the capsule touched down, in a flight that lasted roughly 11 minutes, Bezos could be heard saying the moment was the “best day ever.”