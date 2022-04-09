Ukrainian railway keeps seats vacant to honor victims of Kramatorsk attack

Ukrainian Railways announced on Saturday that it would honor those who died in a Russian missile strike that hit a train station in eastern Ukraine by keeping seats open in cars on service to other parts of the country.

The country’s state railway said in a Facebook post that in memory of those killed in in the attack at Kramatorsk, “Ukrzaliznytsia leaves empty seats in several trains around the country. Instead of passengers who could be there, today flowers will go to these places.”

“From Kiev to Chernivtsi, Truskavets and Rakhov, from Odessa to Lviv, from Chernivtsi to Odessa and from Lviv to Zaporozhye the seats in train number 52 will be empty, carrying our country our longing for the innocent victims of Russian aggression, for our lives citizens who were brutally selected and planned,” Ukrainian Railways added.

The development comes one day after Ukrainian officials accused Russia of conducting a rocket attack against a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk that was being used for civilian evacuations.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that at least 52 civilians did in the incident and 109 people are injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and others immediately condemned the attack, which Zelensky called a war crime.

“All the world’s leading powers have already condemned Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm, global response to this war crime. Like the massacre in Bucha, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen,” he said in a Friday virtual address.

Footage and photos circulated online showed harrowing footage of blood on the ground, some damaged infrastructure, bags and a stroller lying about, and people lying on the ground.

Ukraine was already reeling from devastation in Bucha. Footage shared from reporters and others showed dead bodies, including one beheaded, and demolished infrastructure, among other grim things.