Mercedes-Benz unveils first electric sport utility vehicle for US

Mercedes-Benz announced Tuesday its first electric sport utility vehicle for the U.S. shortly after opening a battery plant in Alabama.

The company said the EQS SUV will be manufactured in the U.S. in a “few months” with three rows of seats and “extensive comfort features for all passengers is available as an option.”

The SUV follows the luxury EQS sedan and the sporty executive EQE sedan the company previously released.

The production of the SUVs will take place at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala., which was opened on March 15.

The company says the vehicle should rival popular electric car producers such as Tesla, with Mercedes-Benz noting it has the largest charging networks worldwide.

The luxury car company said the SUV included features such as quiet running acoustics, air purification and a MBUX Hyperscreen.

“​​The EQS Sedan is the current aerodynamics world champion for production cars,” the company said.

“With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a major step towards zero-emission mobility and is moving a step closer to fulfilling Ambition 2039. The model is produced in a completely CO2-neutral way. The EQS SUV puts real solutions for emission-free mobility, intelligent resource conservation and responsible circular economy on the road,” it added.