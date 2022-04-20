Delta allows passengers banned for mask violations back on flights

Delta Air Lines will allow passengers who were previously banned for mask violations back on flights after the federal transportation mask mandate was overruled in federal court this week.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said it “will restore flight privileges for customers on the mask non-compliance no-fly list only after each case is reviewed and each customer demonstrates an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us.”

“Any further disregard for the policies that keep us all safe will result in placement on Delta’s permanent no-fly list. Customers who demonstrated egregious behavior and are already on the permanent no-fly list remain barred from flying with Delta,” it added.

Delta was one of multiple airlines to almost immediately drop its mask mandate shortly after the ruling was made.

When lifting its mask mandate, Delta said the coronavirus “has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus,” causing blowback from the Biden administration and others.

“COVID is not an ‘ordinary seasonal virus,’” White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted in response.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received a significant increase in complaints throughout the pandemic for passenger disruptions due to the mask mandates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to appeal the ruling by the federal judge.

“In light of today’s assessment by @CDCgov that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor remains necessary to protect the public health, the Department has filed a notice of appeal,” a DOJ spokesman tweeted Wednesday.