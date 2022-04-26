Delta to become first US carrier to pay flight attendants during boarding

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday it will become the first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants for boarding duties starting this summer.

In a memo sent to employees, the company said starting June 2 flight attendants would get boarding pay for all flights. In the airline industry, flight attendants only receive compensation for flights after the airplane doors close.

“The addition of boarding pay to flight attendant compensation is a testament to Delta’s longstanding commitment to deliver industry-leading pay to our industry-leading team while enhancing our operational reliability for customers,” Delta said in a statement.

Along with the boarding pay, Delta is increasing its boarding time for smaller aircrafts from 35 minutes to 40 minutes.

“Flight attendants are critical to ensuring a welcoming, safe environment onboard, and we are excited to bring this new benefit to our people and improve on-time departures and arrivals for both crew and customers,” Delta said.

The boarding flight pay comes on top of a pay raise for employees that will go into effect in May.

The Association of Flight Attendants credits their efforts for the boarding pay, saying the “new policy is the direct result of our organizing—and a desperate attempt to prevent their other new boarding policy (D+40) from creating the kind of anger that it deserves.”

The move also comes amid efforts to unionize Delta flight attendants.

“It’s also a reminder that management holds all the cards. They announced this today, and they can also choose to cancel this policy at any time…unless we have a contract that locks it in.”