Transportation

Boeing planning to move HQ to Arlington

by Caroline Vakil - 05/05/22 2:03 PM ET

Boeing is planning to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Va., a Virginia state official confirmed to The Hill. 

The state official noted that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has a personal relationship with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun due to their overlap in the business world and said that there had been communication over the matter for several months.

That official confirmed that the announcement of the headquarters moving was expected next week, in addition to confirming there will be state incentives.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on Boeing’s expected move to Virginia.

The Hill has reached out to Boeing for comment. 

DEVELOPING

