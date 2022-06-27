At least 3 dead, 50 injured in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

At least three people were killed and 50 injured when an Amtrak train en route to Chicago derailed and fell sideways off a track in northwest Missouri.

The train, carrying 255 people, collided with a truck that was obstructing a crossing near Mendon, Mo., according to a statement by Amtrak.

The train fell off of its track after the collision, derailing eight cars and 2 other locomotives, Amtrak said.

The rail company said 243 passengers and 12 crew members were on board the train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. The Washington Post reported that the Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people died.

The three deceased were taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Mo., before being declared dead, the hospital told CNN.

The train derailment will be investigated further by a 14-person team from the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the Post.

“Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs,” Amtrak said.

The Hill has reached out to Amtrak, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board for comment on the incident.