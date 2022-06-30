trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

Uber report details thousands of sexual assault claims on platform amid pandemic

by Zach Schonfeld - 06/30/22 9:01 PM ET
Travelers request an Uber ride at Los Angeles International Airport's LAX-it pick up terminal
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press
Travelers request an Uber ride at Los Angeles International Airport’s LAX-it pick up terminal.

Uber received 3,824 sexual assault reports from its U.S. rides in 2019-20, a decline of 38 percent from the previous two years, according to a safety report the company released Thursday.

The company said the decline could be in part related to the impacts of the pandemic, citing a drop from 2.3 billion rides in 2017-18 to 2.1 billion rides in 2019-20, but also hailed its recent safety investments and strengthened background check requirements.

“We’re constantly innovating and investing in the safety of our platform,” the company said in the report. “We’ve prioritized robust screening processes and technology, built new safety features and invested in providing riders and drivers with support in times of need.”

Uber said riders were the accused party in 43 percent of sexual assault reports in 2019-20, which it noted was on par with previous years.

The report further broke down five categories of sexual assault, saying a majority of the reports involved non-consensual touching of a sexual body part. 

Instances of each of the five offense types, which range from non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part to non-consensual sexual penetration, all declined from 2017-18.

But even with dampening demand for Uber rides during the pandemic, the company reported 141 instances of non-consensual sexual penetration, or rape, in 2020. Uber said rape was reported for roughly 1 in every 5 million Uber rides.

“Each reported incident represents a harrowing lived experience for the survivor,” the company said. “Even one report is one report too many.” 

Meanwhile, the number of motor vehicle fatalities during U.S. Uber rides increased in its most recent report.

Uber reported 0.62 fatalities for every 100 million miles driven in 2019-20, about a 7 percent increase from its previous report but only about half the national average.

The company attributed the rise to “drastic changes” in the driving environment, noting a simultaneous increase in driving fatalities nationwide.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration attributed the nationwide jump in driving fatalities in large part to alcohol impairment, people not wearing seatbelts and speeding. The agency also detailed changes in driving patterns when people remained home during the pandemic.

Tags motor vehicle fatalities rideshare sexual assault Sexual assault traffic safety Uber Uber

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  2. McConnell threatens semiconductor ...
  3. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  4. Boebert, court decisions ignite ...
  5. Filmmaker says ‘rational ...
  6. Young Americans are in for a rude ...
  7. These are the least independent ...
  8. Trump’s electoral scheme allies ...
  9. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  10. Hutchinson one of the two witnesses ...
  11. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  12. What is COVID-19 ‘rebound’? CDC ...
  13. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  14. Sen. Leahy, third in line to ...
  15. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  16. Is your dishwasher repairman packing ...
  17. Supreme Court’s EPA ruling could ...
  18. Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?
Load more

Video

See all Video