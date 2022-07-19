LAX to be first airport to offer Real ID application center

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will launch a pilot REAL ID application pop-up on Tuesday, becoming the first airport in the country to allow passengers to complete their application for the enhanced identification document while they wait to board a flight.

The airport is partnering with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and United Airlines to allow passengers to complete their application in LAX’s Terminal 8 as the REAL ID deadline approaches next year, according to a release.

“Working together with United Airlines and LAX allows us to directly connect with the traveling public and provide them with a unique chance to get a REAL ID without a visit to a DMV office,” said California DMV Director Steve Gordon.

“Technology is making it easier for us to reach out to Californians and process applications using mobile tablets,” he said. “We encourage folks to take advantage of this offer and get a REAL ID now. It may be your most important carry-on.”

Air travelers 18 years or older will need a REAL ID-compliant document beginning on May 3, 2023, to pass through airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

The original deadline was scheduled for 2020, but the Department of Homeland Security has postponed the date twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups will host the pilot program on July 19, 21, 26 and 28 but have left open the possibility of extending the dates depending on demand.

“Los Angeles International Airport has a reputation for innovation and partnerships, which makes us the perfect airport to launch this REAL ID pilot program,” said Martin Elam, the deputy executive director for public safety and security for Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX.

California residents interested in using the pop-up must start the online application and upload their documents before meeting with DMV representatives inside Terminal 8. The pilot will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day.

The California DMV said customers need to bring their original uploaded documents and their confirmation page to the airport for verification. They will also need to provide a fingerprint and have their photograph taken.

“I’m excited for LAX to be the first airport where United is trialing this program with DMV, and we look forward to the possibility of expanding this offering to other United hubs to help more customers get their REAL ID in our terminals,” said Jonna McGrath, managing director of LAX for United Airlines.