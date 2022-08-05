trending:

Transportation

More than 1,400 US flights canceled Friday

by Lexi Lonas - 08/05/22 9:04 PM ET
FILE – A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

More than 1,400 flights scheduled to take place Friday within, coming into or leaving the U.S. have been canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, as airlines continue to struggle with timely departures this summer. 

Along with 1,482 cancellations, airlines had more than 7,000 delays on Friday within, into or out of the U.S. 

Among U.S. airlines, American Airlines had the most cancellations at 263, while Southwest was second with 193 cancellations. 

Airlines have been struggling this summer with persistent cancellations and delays that have left customers and lawmakers frustrated. 

Earlier this week, Democrats introduced the Cash Refunds for Flight Cancellations Act amid the flight disruptions.

The measure would require airlines to give customers cash refunds if their flights were canceled within 48 hours of their scheduled departure time. 

“Enough is enough: Travelers are sick of wasting their valuable time fighting the airlines to receive their legally-required cash refunds,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “And they are tired of making flight reservations months in advance, only to face a health scare that forces them to choose between canceling a nonrefundable flight, or traveling and risking the health of their fellow passengers.”

The flight cancellations and delays come as the airline industry has seen a rebound from earlier in the pandemic, with people traveling in greater numbers again as pandemic restrictions and fears ease in the U.S. 

