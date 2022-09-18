trending:

Transportation

Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway

by Zach Schonfeld - 09/18/22 9:04 AM ET
Traffic is seen due to the I-66 widening project near Fairfax, Va., on June 2
Greg Nash

A small plane made an emergency landing on I-66 in Winchester, Va., on Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police said the plane was a small, private aircraft, adding that the pilot and additional occupant were uninjured. A preliminary investigation showed the plane experienced engine failure, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that it is investigating the incident.

“A single-engine Cessna 172 landed safely on Interstate 66 after declaring an emergency due to engine failure in Winchester, Va., around 10:45 a.m. local time Saturday,” FAA said. “Two people were on board.”

Traffic cameras show the plane on the right side of the highway with its wing stretching out into the rightmost travel lane.

“An airplane (yes, an airplane) is blocking the right lane of #I66 westbound just past exit 6 in #Warren County,” the Virginia Department of Transportation’s regional office tweeted. “It made an emergency landing and we don’t know how long it will be there. Expect delays.”

The office tweeted about an hour later saying the plane had been relocated, and all traffic lanes reopened to vehicles.

Updated 9:03 a.m.

Tags airplane I-66 Virginia

