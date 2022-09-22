Tesla recalling 1.1M vehicles over automatic windows

Tesla is recalling more than 1 million vehicles over concerns with automatic systems for car windows that can pinch a driver or passenger and cause injury when closing.

In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the company’s notice that it is recalling the Tesla Model 3 for the years 2017 to 2022, the Tesla Model Y for 2020-2021 and the 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

In those models, the automatic reversal system for windows does not adequately detect an obstruction, such as a person’s arm or hand, and can continue to roll up and injure a driver or passenger.

According to the NHTSA letter, Tesla will provide a software update free of charge.

The recall affects 1,096,762 Tesla vehicles.

Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims or injuries from the issue, according to The Associated Press.