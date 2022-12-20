trending:

British Airways flights scheduled for departure from US delayed over technical issue

by Jared Gans - 12/20/22 12:44 PM ET
FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, retired British Airways Boeing 747-400 parked at Cotsworld Airport in Kemble, England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Several flights for British Airways scheduled to depart from the United States to London were delayed on Tuesday following a technical issue. 

The airline said in a tweet responding to a passenger that it has resolved an issue that affected some long-haul flight planning systems, causing delays in the schedule. 

“We’re sorry for the disruption caused to our customers’ travel plans,” it said. 

The Guardian reported that delays occurred in multiple cities like New York, Miami and Denver. The problem was not a safety issue, and short-haul flights and flights that already departed were not affected. 

NPR reported that 14 flights from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City were delayed, and three flights were each delayed from Miami and Los Angeles. 

The delays also appear to have affected some flights originating outside the U.S., as British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley tweeted that she was stranded at an airport in Antigua after her flight was delayed 20 hours. 

BBC reported that the issue also affected flights departing from Canada and Mexico. 

The Hill has reached out to British Airways for comment.

