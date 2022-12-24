Thousands more flights delayed amid massive storm

Thousands more flights have been delayed or canceled on Saturday amid a massive winter storm that has brought blizzard-like conditions, high winds and sub-freezing temperatures to much of the country.

More than 1,700 U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 3,000 have been delayed as of Saturday morning amid the storm, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That adds to the almost 6,000 flights that were canceled and more than 11,000 flights that were delayed Friday as Christmas weekend gets underway.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport both had more than 500 delays.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast Saturday that snow and strong winds will continue to pummel the Northeast and Midwest and much of the central and eastern portion of the country will experience “dangerously cold wind chills” over the holiday weekend.

The agency said blizzard conditions could make travel “extremely dangerous” and at times “impossible” in parts of the country. It also warned that wind gusts in some areas could surpass 60 mph, potentially causing damage and power outages.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power throughout much of the Eastern U.S. as of Saturday morning. Almost 500,000 are without electricity in North Carolina, while more than 300,000 are without power in Tennessee. More than 200,000 are also without power in Maine.