Transportation

Former FAA official eyes system capacity in outage that caused thousands of flight delays

by Julia Mueller - 01/11/23 11:35 AM ET
A former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official on Wednesday eyed system capacity issues as a possible cause of the overnight computer outage that caused thousands of flight delays.

“The system capacity is the biggest issue, just similar to what happened with Southwest Airlines with their system. The system’s immeasurably complex, and if they’re not upgrading their system as things move forward, then they’re gonna find themselves in a difficult situation,” aviation safety analyst David Soucie said in an interview on NPR One.  

The FAA computer outage forced a pause on all domestic flight departures as technicians worked to address the issue, causing widespread air travel delays.  

The tech issues reportedly affected the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which communicates flight hazards to commercial pilots nationwide.  

“It really gives all the information for anything that’s abnormal on a flight … 25 miles to the left and 25 miles to the right, all the way through. So if you have any kind of interruptions, even cranes, anything like that, on your approach, all of that will be in the NOTAM system to let you know if it’s safe to land there,” Soucie explained.  

The pause was lifted early Wednesday, with the systems back online, but Soucie says a “very concerning” disclaimer was added to alert pilots that some NOTAMs aren’t yet included in the system now that it’s returned to operations, asking flyers to “take extra precautions.” 

“And then it makes you click a button that says ‘yeah, I read this.’ So it’s very concerning. And now it’s basically shifted the responsibility back to the pilots and the airlines,” Soucie said. 

The FAA outage follows widespread delays and cancellations seen from Southwest Airlines over the holidays due to issues with the airline’s scheduling system. 

Highlighting concerns about the FAA’s system capacity, Soucie cast doubt on speculation that the outage could’ve been caused by a cyberattack.  

“I think that the system would have gone down in a much different way than that had that happened,” Soucie said. 

