trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers

by Jared Gans - 01/17/23 5:28 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/17/23 5:28 PM ET
This photo shows firearms confiscated from travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Courtesy the Transportation Security Administration
This photo shows firearms confiscated from travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country. 

The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing the previous one in total number confiscated, only interrupted in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The total for 2022 was up from the previous record of 5,972 taken in 2021. Almost 90 percent of the firearms confiscated last year were loaded

The airports with the highest number of guns found were in big cities throughout the country. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia led the way with 448 firearms confiscated, which the release states is the most ever found at an individual airport since the TSA was formed in 2001. 

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas came in second with 385, while George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston came in third with 298. 

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee followed with 213, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona rounded out the top five with 196. 

The TSA said in the release that it found firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at a rate of 8.6 guns per million people screened. It screened about 761 million passengers and crew members at airports nationally throughout 2022. 

On average, the agency found one firearm for every 116,394 travelers it screened. 

The release states that the TSA immediately notifies a local airport’s law enforcement agency when a TSA agent sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen. Airport law enforcement decides what to do with the firearm and the traveler. 

But TSA can issue criminal citations and civil penalties against the traveler for bringing a firearm in their carry-on luggage. The agency considers factors such as whether the gun was loaded or if there was accessible ammunition when determining the amount for a civil penalty.

The release states firearms can only be transported on a commercial airplane if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked luggage. Upon check-in, the passenger needs to declare their firearm, ammunition and any firearm part at the airline ticket counter.

Tags airports firearms confiscations Transportation Security Administration TSA

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  2. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  3. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  4. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  5. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  6. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  7. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  8. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  9. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  10. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  11. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  12. McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally 
  13. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  14. Here’s how California is trying to hold on to its rainwater 
  15. White House calls on McCarthy to publicize details of deals with conservatives
  16. White House struggles with messaging strategy over Biden documents 
  17. Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs
  18. ‘The View’s’ Behar says Biden should admit to hypocrisy over classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video