trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

Southwest hires former congressman as lobbyist amid scrutiny

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 01/30/23 2:12 PM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 01/30/23 2:12 PM ET
Southwest Airlines
AP Photo/Matt York
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown.

Southwest Airlines hired a lawmaker-turned-lobbyist amid investigations into the carrier’s catastrophic system meltdown over the holidays. 

Southwest contracted with former Rep. Jerry Costello (D-Ill.), a for-hire lobbyist who chaired the House Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee during his time in Congress, according to a congressional filing

The airline is dispatching Costello to lobby on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization package, which lawmakers plan to pass this year. 

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, which oversees FAA funding, has promised to investigate the Southwest meltdown and examine “how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations” during hearings on the five-year FAA funding package. 

Airlines see the FAA reauthorization package as an opportunity to provide more funding for the agency, which suffered its own system meltdown earlier this month that grounded all U.S. flights for several hours. But the process could also lead to new, tougher rules on the industry. 

Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the winter holidays after its scheduling systems went haywire. The disruptions impacted millions of travelers and left many stranded, prompting widespread outrage from customers and lawmakers.

The Transportation Department is investigating the incident and hasn’t ruled out hitting the airline with hefty fines. The meltdown has already cost Southwest $800 million in refunds, reimbursements, additional wages and other expenses.

Of the big four U.S. airlines, Southwest has the smallest D.C. lobbying team. Southwest spent $1.1 million on lobbying last year, compared to $4.9 million for American Airlines, the top spender in the industry. Costello is Southwest’s first outside hire since 2018. 

Tags Jerry Costello lobbying lobbyist Maria Cantwell southwest airlines

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  3. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  4. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  5. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  6. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  7. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  8. Five ways January transformed the political landscape
  9. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  10. Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
  11. Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement
  12. Megyn Kelly ripped online after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title 
  13. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
  14. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  15. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
  16. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  17. Manhattan prosecutor presenting evidence in Trump Stormy Daniels hush money ...
  18. Manchin sees himself as shuttle diplomat from Democrats to McCarthy
Load more

Video

See all Video