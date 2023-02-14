Biden touts ‘historic’ Air India purchase of hundreds of Boeing planes

President Biden announced on Tuesday that Air India purchased more than 200 Boeing planes, marking a “historic agreement” between the two companies.

“The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing,” Biden said in a statement. “This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree.”

“This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership,” the statement continues. “Together with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

Boeing said in a statement that Air India will purchase up to 290 “fuel-efficient” jets, including the 737 Max, 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes.

“Air India’s selection of Boeing’s family of passenger jets shows their confidence in our products and services in the world’s fastest growing aviation market, and their decision will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base,” Stan Deal, the president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a statement.

Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Air India, said that the purchase will allow the company to “dramatically expand” its network domestically and internationally.

“With this order, we are delighted to take our long relationship with Boeing to a new level,” Wilson said in a statement.

Air India is also placing an order for 250 passenger jets from Airbus, a European-based corporation, in an effort to expand its services, with the first planes arriving by the end of 2023, according to an Airbus statement.

“This is a historic moment for Airbus and for Air India,” Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international, said in a statement. “India is on the verge of an international air travel revolution and we are honored that our partnership with the Tatas and our aircraft solutions will write that new chapter for the country’s air-connectivity.”