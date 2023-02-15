trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

Progressive group calls on Buttigieg to add regulations after East Palestine train derailment

by Jared Gans - 02/15/23 6:49 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/15/23 6:49 PM ET
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A progressive group called on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to reinstate railway safety regulations from the Obama administration in the aftermath of the Ohio train derailment that led to the release of toxic chemicals. 

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) said in a release on Tuesday that Buttigieg should reestablish regulations that might have prevented “disasters” like the one that happened in the town of East Palestine. 

A Norfolk Southern train derailed earlier this month in the town, causing a dangerous chemical spill. Officials evacuated thousands of local residents from the area for several days before lifting the evacuation order last week. 

The release notes that Buttigieg tweeted on Monday calling for “accountability,” but said he should take action. 

“But he is the one who can do something to hold accountable greedy corporations who cut corners,” PCCC organizer Keith Rouda said in the release. “Accountability by Tweet only will not do.” 

Buttigieg said in his tweet that the Transportation Department is supporting the investigation that the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting and will use “all relevant authorities” to ensure accountability. 

A petition that the PCCC launched calls on Buttigieg to immediately use his existing power to “make safety rules much stronger, so that rail workers and communities across America are protected.” 

Rouda said the Obama administration had rules in place to prevent this type of situation, but the Trump administration removed them following “corrupt corporate lobbying” and Buttigieg has not restored them. 

The release cites an article from The Lever that states that Buttigieg specifically has not brought back a rule that was designed to expand the use of superior brake technology. 

The derailment reportedly occurred because of a mechanical failure. 

The Hill has reached out to Transportation Department for comment. 

GOP Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio) sent a letter to Buttigieg on Wednesday to question him about the department’s oversight of the rail system.

Tags DOT Ohio train derailment Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg Progressive Change Campaign Committee safety regulations Transportation Department

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  4. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  5. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  6. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  7. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  8. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  9. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  10. CBO warns of sharp uptick in Social Security, Medicare spending
  11. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  12. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  13. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
  14. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  15. Distrust over GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare marks rocky start to ...
  16. White House weighs possibility of Biden addressing UFOs
  17. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  18. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
Load more

Video

See all Video