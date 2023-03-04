trending:

Transportation

Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled amid latest winter storms

by Jared Gans - 03/04/23 12:28 PM ET
Travelers walk as a video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Hundreds of flights throughout the United States have been delayed or canceled Saturday as the latest winter storms hit various parts of the country. 

The flight-tracking website FlightAware reported that more than 700 flights have been canceled and more than 1,800 more have been delayed within, into or out of the U.S. as the storms bring heavy snow and winds. 

Logan International Airport in Boston had the highest number of cancellations for flights taking off at more than 100 as of noon. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a powerful storm moved across the Northeast during the early morning hours of Saturday, bringing heavy snow, mixed precipitation, rain and strong winds continuing to impact the area into the afternoon. 

NWS said an additional three to six inches are possible in the interior areas of upstate New York and New England before snow lightens or turns to mixed precipitation with warmer air coming in. Southern Maine and New Hampshire could receive eight to 12 inches of snow throughout Saturday afternoon, while central Massachusetts and the Boston metro area stay near the line dividing snow and rain. 

Residents in the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley are experiencing strong winds that should continue at least until the mid-afternoon, and wind advisories and high wind warnings could be put in place in certain areas. 

The West Coast is also experiencing yet another storm after being hit with multiple systems in the past week. The most recent storm is moving south across the Pacific Northwest to California, producing moderate to heavy precipitation in coastal areas and possibly heavy snowfall in the higher terrains of the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Mountain ranges.

Tags California flight cancellations flight delays FlightAware Maine Massachusetts National Weather Service New Hampshire New York winter storms

