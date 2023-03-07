trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

NTSB, FAA investigating close call between flights at Florida airport

by Julia Shapero - 03/07/23 11:20 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/07/23 11:20 AM ET
An American Airlines passenger jet cleared to land and an Air Canada flight cleared for takeoff on the same runway nearly collided in mid-February at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. NTSB and FAA are now investigating the close call. (Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating a close call between two flights at a Florida airport last month. 

In mid-February, an Air Canada flight was cleared for takeoff on the same runway that an American Airlines flight was cleared to land on at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, according to NTSB.

The two jets were about 3,100 feet apart when the American Airlines jet discontinued its landing and “began its climb-out,” after an air traffic controller advised the flight crew that Air Canada was departing, the FAA said in a statement.  

The incident follows a recent series of close calls at U.S. airports. The NTSB and the FAA are also both investigating a Feb. 27 incident, in which a private charter jet nearly collided with a JetBlue plane.

The private jet reportedly took off without clearance at Boston Logan International Airport while a JetBlue flight was preparing to land on an intersecting runway, according to the FAA.

A near crash between two passenger planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in mid-January has also triggered investigations from both agencies. A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to stop its takeoff from the New York airport midway because an American Airlines flight was crossing the runway, the FAA said.

Tags Air Canada American Airlines close call Federal Aviation Administratioin flights Florida National Transportation Safety Board Sarasota Sarasota Bradenton International Airpoirt

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  2. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  3. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  4. Mexican governor says kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded
  5. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  6. At CPAC, a desperate Trump gets what’s right terribly wrong
  7. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  9. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  10. Biden proposes increased tax rate on high earners to keep Medicare solvent
  11. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  12. DeSantis faces 2024 dilemma over his conservative brand
  13. Why a sweeping election law clash at the Supreme Court could disappear 
  14. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  15. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  16. Watch live: Fed chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Senate panel
  17. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  18. WeightWatchers makes move into hot Ozempic market
Load more

Video

See all Video