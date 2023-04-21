trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

DOJ joins investigation into Southwest’s holiday flight delay chaos: report

by Lauren Sforza - 04/21/23 7:05 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/21/23 7:05 PM ET
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700
Greg Nash
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Department of Justice is reportedly joining the Transportation Department’s investigation into Southwest Airlines after its holiday meltdown caused chaos and delays for millions of travelers.

The Justice Department (DOJ) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is aiding the Transportation Department’s (DOT) probe into Southwest Airlines. A Transportation Department spokesperson told The Hill that it has completed “on-site audits” of the airlines’ records of reimbursements and refunds, and has also met with multiple officials from the airline.

“The DOT team probing whether Southwest engaged in unrealistic scheduling of flights is also closely coordinating with DOJ and FAA,” DOT spokesperson Kerry Arndt said in a statement to Politico. “DOT will leverage the full extent of its investigative and enforcement power to ensure consumers are protected and to hold Southwest accountable for any violations of the law.”

Southwest Airlines cancelled nearly 17,000 flights over the last 10 days of the year as multiple airlines faced delays with travel. The Department of Transportation pledged in January to investigate whether “unrealistic scheduling” played a role into the meltdown.

The airline also reported in January that the meltdown will cost between $725 million and $825 million, including losing up to $425 million in refunded flights alone. Lawmakers have also vowed to hold the airline accountable, with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, leading the charge in December.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department, Transportation Department and Southwest Airlines for comment.

Tags Department of Justice FAA flight delays holiday travel Maria Cantwell southwest airlines U.S. Department of Transportation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  3. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  4. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  7. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  8. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  9. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  10. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  11. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  14. Musk removes ‘government-funded’ labels after scrutiny leads some outlets ...
  15. Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable
  16. Kari Lake says she told ‘Morning Joe’ hosts to stop ‘badmouthing’ her
  17. Push to change Puerto Rico status faces new challenges
  18. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in new attack on DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video