Transportation

Safety probe launched into 40,000 Hyundais after reports of power loss

by Julia Mueller - 06/19/23 9:48 PM ET
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago. Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular IONIQ 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulators are looking into reports of power loss issues in Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) said it’s received 30 consumer complaints “alleging a loss of motive power” in 2022 Model Year Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles.

Roughly 39,500 of the vehicles are estimated to be in the affected population, according to an ODI document.

“Many consumers report a loud pop noise followed by a warning displayed in their dashboard and immediately experience a loss of motive power that ranges from a reduction to a complete loss of motive power,” ODI said in an update on the open investigation. 

ODI says it learned from Hyundai that the motive power failure is related to a charging system responsible for powering the hybrid vehicle and low voltage 12-volt batteries. 

“Preliminary review indicates over-current within the ICCU (Integrated Control Charing Unit) can damage transistors (FET) in the LDC (DC-to-DC converter) resulting in the inability to recharge the 12V battery,” ODI said.

The office is opening a preliminary evaluation to figure out “the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues.” 

Hyundai spokesperson Ira Gabriel has said the company is fully cooperating with the investigation and has plans to update the software on affected vehicles starting next month, according to the Associated Press, and the company will also replace the charging unit if necessary.

