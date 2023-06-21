trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

Proposed rule requires railroads to notify first responders in 10-mile radius of derailments 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/21/23 1:22 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/21/23 1:22 PM ET
A view of the scene on Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The Transportation Department unveiled a new proposal Wednesday that would require railroads to notify first responders of the cargo a derailed train is carrying. 

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s (PHMSA) proposal states when a train accident involves “the release or suspected release of hazardous material,” the railroad operating that train would need to immediately forward details of what that train is carrying to first responders in a 10-mile radius of the area.

This would prepare first responders to help them understand what they are dealing with before they arrive at the accident and determine whether a more specialized response may be needed. 

“When railroads transport hazardous materials, they must do so safely and responsibly,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Our proposal would improve rail safety and help protect communities across the country by requiring railroads to maintain detailed, real-time information about trains carrying hazardous materials.”

Large railroads already have an app, AskRail, so firefighters could look up what the cargo of each train carries — but the smaller railroads do not have an app like that. This new rule would apply to nearly 600 railroads across the country.

“Fire fighters are often first to show up at many emergencies, including train derailments and HazMat incidents,” Edward Kelly, General President of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said in a statement. “Accurate, up-to-date information about train contents is critical to keep first responders and the communities they serve safe.”

The new proposal comes just ahead of the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) investigative hearing into the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.

The NTSB said that after the hearings, the agency will use the information “to complete the investigation, determine probable cause and make recommendations to improve transportation safety.”

Tags DOT East Palestine train derailment hazardous materials Pete Buttigieg PHMSA Railroads Transportation Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  4. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  5. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  6. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  7. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  8. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  9. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  10. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  11. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  12. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  13. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  14. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  15. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  16. Geraldo Rivera says Fox has taken him off ‘The Five’ 
  17. Samuel L. Jackson says he sees in Trump the ‘same rednecks’ from his ...
  18. Budowsky: Newsom interview lifts Biden, electrifies Democrats
Load more

Video

See all Video