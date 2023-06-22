trending:

Automatic emergency braking equipment to be required on heavy trucks, buses

by Julia Shapero - 06/22/23 1:47 PM ET
FILE – Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. President Joe Biden’s administration cleared the way for California’s plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, a part of the state’s efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in…

A new rule from two U.S. safety agencies would require heavy trucks and buses to come equipped with automatic emergency braking systems within the next five years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced the proposed rule Thursday, estimating that such braking systems could prevent more than 19,000 crashes and save 155 lives each year.

The braking system uses sensor technologies to detect whether a crash is imminent and automatically applies the brakes if the driver has not done so. It can also apply additional force to assist the driver’s braking efforts.

Ann Carlson, NHTSA’s chief counsel, said Thursday that the proposed rule had “the power to save lives.”

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in improving safety on our nation’s roadways by reducing, and ultimately eliminating, preventable tragedies that harm Americans,” Carlson said in a press release.

The safety agency proposed a similar rule to require automatic emergency braking systems in passenger cars and light trucks last month.

