Hundreds of East Coast flights canceled due to severe weather

by Jared Gans - 06/27/23 10:43 AM ET
Travelers walk as a video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Hundreds of East Coast flights have been canceled and more have been delayed Tuesday due to severe weather that has moved across the country. 

More than 850 flights within, coming into or coming out from the United States have been canceled, while nearly 1,800 have been delayed as of late morning. That includes more than 150 flights canceled and more than 60 delayed from Newark International Airport in New Jersey, more than 70 canceled and more than 40 delayed from LaGuardia Airport in New York and nearly 40 canceled and more than 70 delayed from Boston’s Logan Airport. 

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said in a post on its website on Tuesday that a front extending from the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic to the Southeast will move toward the East Coast and stall overnight Tuesday. 

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “marginal” risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through Wednesday morning, but the threat of “excessive” rainfall will decrease somewhat on Wednesday. 

Several airports announced that they are being hit with flight disruptions on Tuesday because of weather, including Newark and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. 

JFK had 80 delays and more than 20 cancellations as of Tuesday morning, according to FlightAware. 

Strong storms have caused intense damage as they have moved across the country in recent days. At least three were killed and thousands lost power after the storms hit multiple states and spawned multiple tornadoes on Sunday.

