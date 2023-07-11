Amtrak train derails at Union Station, no injuries reported

Officials say no injuries were reported after an Amtrak train derailed at Union Station in Washington D.C. Tuesday morning.

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department said in a tweet that its fire units were responding to a derailed Amtrak train in the tunnel at the entrance to Union Station, which serves as a transportation hub for Amtrak trains, metro trains and buses in the D.C. area.

The department said that the initial report was “minor in nature” and that there were no reported injuries in the occupied train.

An Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill that the Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 86 derailed at about 8:47 a.m. Wednesday as it was “traveling at a low speed in the tunnel south of Washington Union Station.” The spokesperson noted that the train remained upright, and one employee was “transported for evaluation” after the initial report said there was no injuries on board.

“Amtrak staff immediately responded alongside local first responders to assist customers onboard the train, as well as those waiting to board at Washington Union Station,” the spokesperson said. “All customers from Train 86 were transported to the L’Enfant VRE station and provided alternate transportation to Washington Union Station.”

The spokesperson added that crew will be inspecting the area and will be working to re-rail the lead locomotive and coach car.

Amtrak issued a service alert Tuesday morning at about 9 a.m. that trains operating between Washington, D.C. and Alexandria were halted due to the incident.

“Trains operating between Washington D.C and Alexandria are stopped due to a disabled train in the tunnel blocking the tracks south of Washington,” the alert states. “Rail service in and out of Washington is currently impacted. Delays are expected. We will update as more information becomes available.”

This is not the first time an Amtrak train derailed outside of Union Station. In 2018, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department helped nearly 200 passengers off an Amtrak train that had derailed outside the station.

The Hill has reached out to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department for comment.

Updated at 12:48 pm.