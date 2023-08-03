trending:

Transportation

Worst queso scenario: Truck spills nacho cheese on Arkansas highway

by Miriam Battles - 08/03/23 12:49 PM ET
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A truck carrying nacho cheese crashed on an Arkansas highway Tuesday afternoon, leaving a cheesy mess across the roadway.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the accident took place around midday, after a truck carrying the cans of cheese merged into the same lane as a wrecker truck hauling an 18-wheeler on Interstate 30 near Prescott.

No one was injured, though the accident left behind quite the mess.

On Tuesday evening, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation posted two pictures to social media showing the interstate covered in spilled cans of nacho cheese.

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department joked.

The crash scene was cleared the same day and traffic began moving normally by the evening, according to officials.

Drivers on the other side of the country, meanwhile, faced a similar situation earlier this week, after a truck carrying chocolate became engulfed in flames on Interstate 80 in California on Monday.

