trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

8 hospitalized after ‘sudden severe turbulence’ on Florida-bound flight

by Rachel Tucker - 09/25/23 5:09 PM ET
by Rachel Tucker - 09/25/23 5:09 PM ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people were hospitalized Monday after being injured during rough skies on a flight to Florida.

Passengers and crew aboard the JetBlue flight experienced “sudden severe turbulence” as the plane approached Florida from Guayaquil, Ecuador, according to a statement from the airline.

Medical crews responded to the plane after it landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Seven passengers and one flight crew member were taken to the hospital.

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson said the airline is working to support their customers and crew members. The plane involved in the incident is out of service pending an inspection.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating, the agency told ABC.

Last month, 11 people were hospitalized after their Delta Air Lines flight encountered turbulence. The flight from Milan, Italy was traveling to Atlanta when the crew reported severe turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight was able to land safely. Eleven passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Delta said, but details on injuries or conditions weren’t available.

Another Florida-bound hit turbulence in July, injuring four passengers and flight attendants. The flight dropped from about 18,000 feet to 13,000 feet in less than two minutes, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

“There was a sudden burst of turbulence and then major, major turbulence,” Paul Harris, a passenger on the Allegiant flight told Nexstar’s WFLA. “The plane felt like it dropped pretty considerably. Several people, including a lady in my row, hit the ceiling.”

WFLA’s Kevin Accettulla and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP majority to shrink to 2 with Ohio lawmaker’s early resignation
  2. Former White House ethics lawyer says Trump will ‘very swiftly’ lose ...
  3. House Republicans stew over members who caused upheaval
  4. Voter data expert hired by Trump campaign says 2020 election was not stolen
  5. Boebert faults Ryan Reynolds, Barbra Streisand for her district switch
  6. The end of the Hamas military-industrial complex
  7. Trump appeals Maine 14th Amendment ballot ban
  8. Colorado secretary of state knocks Trump, other Republicans for not condemning ...
  9. Democrats fear electoral bloodbath in North Carolina
  10. Bannon predicts ‘big fight’ over Haley as possible Trump VP pick
  11. Iran moves warship to Red Sea after US destroys Houthi boats
  12. Maggie Haberman says Trump is worried Supreme Court may rule against him on ...
  13. Will Trump’s disqualification case be Bush v. Gore for 2024?
  14. One-third of adults in new poll say Biden’s election was illegitimate
  15. Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism, antisemitism scandals
  16. Barr says efforts to boot Trump from primary ballots ‘doomed to legal ...
  17. Former Trump world associates charged with violating foreign agent act
  18. US rebukes ‘irresponsible’ comments from Israeli ministers
Load more