740K GM SUVs recalled over bright headlights
General Motors (GM) recalled more than 740,000 small SUVs because the headlights on the vehicles are too bright.
In documents filed on March 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, GM recalled 740,581 GMC Terrain vehicles manufactured between 2010 and 2017.
According to GM, the headlamp housing causes a projected beam from the lower lamp to reflect off the high beam reflector.
“These reflections may cause glare or be distracting to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash,” GM said in filing documents.
Vehicles built after 2017 use a different headlamp model that does not cause this issue.
GM said it is working to fix the issue and will notify of a remedy once available.
The company last year had to recall 140,000 Chevy Bolts across the world because the vehicles had defects in the batteries that could spark a fire. Last month, GM restarted production of the Chevy Bolt.
In July 2021, GM also had to recall 400,000 trucks because of faulty airbags.
