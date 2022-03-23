7 in 10 support ‘temporary break’ from federal, state gas taxes: poll

A large majority of Americans say they support a temporary break from both federal and state gas taxes amid the current spike in oil prices, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll.

Seventy-three percent of those surveyed said they backed a temporary break from federal taxes, including 44 percent who said they strongly support the move.

For a temporary break from state taxes, 72 percent said they support the move, including 42 percent who said they strongly back that possibility.

Just 14 percent and 15 percent of respondents said they were opposed to federal and state tax holidays, respectively.

The poll included 2,005 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. It was conducted between March 18 and March 21.

It comes as some states have already offered temporary pauses on gas taxes as fuel prices skyrocket.

Maryland on Friday became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes for 30 days, a move that will save residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel at the pump.

Georgia also implemented a temporary suspension on its gas tax on Friday; that pause worth 29.1 cents per gallon on motor fuel and 32.6 cents per gallon on diesel will remain in place through the end of May.

California has seen the highest statewide average gas prices in the country with gas costing an average of $5.44 per gallon in early March.

The rising oil and gas prices in recent weeks come after the U.S. banned oil imports from Russia amid its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. At that time, President Biden warned that the move would drive fuel costs up.