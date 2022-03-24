Investigators begin examining cockpit voice recorder from crashed Chinese passenger jet

Aviation investigators have begun examining the cockpit voice recorder from the downed Boeing plane in China, which crashed on Monday with 132 passengers onboard.

Recording material from the first black box, which was found on Wednesday, is still intact, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China told Reuters.

The recording contains communications between the plane’s three pilots and could provide crucial evidence as to what happened in the moments before the crash.

The black box has been shipped for analysis in Beijing, CNBC reported.

No survivors have been found after the Boeing 737-800 plane with the airline China Eastern crashed near Wuzhou on Monday night. Rescue personnel have been combing through forested areas and have deployed ambulances and rescue vehicles as the search continues.

As of Thursday, 183 pieces of the crashed plane have been located, including the black box and engine parts. Human remains have also been found.

Authorities are still searching for a second black box containing a flight data recorder, according to Reuters.

China is leading the investigation but the Boeing plane was manufactured in the U.S. and Chinese authorities have reportedly invited America to take part in the investigation.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it has not made a decision yet.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, but the plane reportedly nosedived before the crash.

Boeing previously had difficulties with another plane, the 737 Max, which was grounded for two years until December 2020 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.