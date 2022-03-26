trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

All passengers on crashed Chinese plane are dead: officials

by Brad Dress - 03/26/22 4:36 PM ET
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off
Associated Press/Ng Han Guan
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport on May 13, 2019. State media are reporting a Chinese airliner from China Eastern with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.

Chinese officials confirmed on Saturday the death of all 132 passengers who were onboard the China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday as they continue a frantic search to determine what caused the tragic accident.

Chinese state media outlet China Daily reported the deaths of 123 passengers and nine crew members on the Boeing 737-800 plane, citing confirmation from the country’s Civil Aviation Administration.

Rescue personnel had combed through mountainous, forested land and deployed rescue vehicles this week when searching for any survivors, but reported they had seen no signs of life.

Investigators have retrieved 183 pieces of equipment from the crash site, including one black box containing communications between the plane’s three pilots, which would play back the final moments of the flight before the plane nosedived.

Chinese investigators are still searching for a second black box containing a flight data recorder.

 

 

Tags Boeing China China Eastern Civil Aviation Administration Crashed plane

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  3. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  6. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  7. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  8. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  9. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  10. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  11. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  14. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  15. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  16. ‘The words of a president...
  17. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  18. First Nations members urge Pope...
Load more

Video

See all Video