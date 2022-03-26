Biden administration names FAA safety official as agency’s acting chief

The Biden administration on Saturday named a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety official as the new acting chief of the agency.

Billy Nolen, the FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety, will officially replace its administrator Steve Dickson until a more permanent replacement is tapped for the role, according to a release from the agency.

The FAA added that the agency’s deputy administrator, Bradley Mims, “will also take on an expanded role during this interim period.”

U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that Nolen has “extensive expertise in aviation and a deep understanding of the vital role the FAA plays in ensuring the safety of the traveling public.”

“We are grateful to Steve for his service and to Billy and Brad for stepping up to lead the FAA during this critical time,” Buttigieg said.

Nolen, who before joining the FAA was vice president for safety, security and quality for WestJet Airlines in Canada, began his career in 1989 as a pilot for American Airlines.

Dickson, who was nominated to the FAA administrator post in 2019 by former President Donald Trump, announced last month that he would resign about halfway through his five-year term at the end of March to spend more time with his family.

During his time as the agency’s head, Dickson oversaw complications with the Boeing 737 Max, which was grounded for almost two years until December 2020 following two crashes of the aircraft in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Nolen also navigated complications with 5G over concerns that cellular antennae near airports could mess with equipment readings that pilots use to read their altitude.