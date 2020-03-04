Former Michigan Gov. Granholm endorses Biden

Former Michigan Gov. Jen Granholm (D) on Wednesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE's bid for the White House following his Super Tuesday wins.

Granholm told CNN’s “New Day” that it was “no surprise” that she was endorsing Biden. The CNN contributor commended the former vice president for being an advocate for the auto industry within President Obama’s administration during the Great Recession, which she said was crucial for Michigan and Detroit.

“Who was the person inside the Obama administration to champion saving the auto industry and the million jobs that are attached to it in the industrial Midwest? It was Joe Biden,” she said.

The former governor also praised Biden for his work on the Recovery Act, bringing money to the state to broaden the economy into electric vehicles, sending money to ensure teachers were not laid off and setting up a task force in the White House focused on Detroit and issues the city experienced.

“Michigan is not going to forget,” she told CNN. “We were on our knees and Joe Biden picked us up and carried us on his shoulders. We came back just like Joe Biden came back over the past few days.”

Granholm also revealed that she had assisted the former vice president in preparing for debates earlier in the campaign.

Michigan voters head to the polls for their primary next week along with Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state.

Biden continued his surge on Super Tuesday, marking a comeback from his rocky start in the primary season. The former vice president is projected to win in several states that voted Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) came out on top in his home state Vermont, Colorado, Utah and California.