trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Aviation

DOT releases dashboard showing which airlines let families sit together at no extra charge

by Stephen Neukam - 03/06/23 7:28 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/06/23 7:28 PM ET
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Consumers can now see which airlines guarantee that families can sit together a no extra cost, after a Department of Transportation dashboard debuted Monday as the Biden administration tries to eliminate what it calls “junk fees.”

The tool shows which airlines have committed to allowing children under 13 to sit fee-free next to an accompanied adult. The dashboard lists just three major airlines — Alaska, American and Frontier — that have made the commitment.

President Biden promised a crackdown on “junk fees” in his State of the Union address last month, pinpointing airlines for not showing full ticket prices upfront and saying they should refund money if flights are canceled or delayed. 

“My administration is also taking on ‘junk’ fees, those hidden surcharges too many businesses use to make you pay more,” he said at the time. “For example, we’re making airlines show you the full ticket price upfront and refund your money if your flight is canceled or delayed.”

“Baggage fees are bad enough — they can’t just treat your child like a piece of luggage.”

A release from the Transportation Department highlighted that no major airlines guaranteed fee-free family seating before the Biden administration took over but since then three airlines have made such a commitment.

“Parents traveling with young kids should be able to sit together without an airline forcing them to pay junk fees,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “We have been pressing airlines to guarantee family seating without tacking on extra charges, and now we’re seeing some airlines start to make this common-sense change.”

The dashboard also shows airline policies for cancellations and delays, including whether they allow customers to rebook flights for no additional costs or if they provide services and accommodations for customers who are stuck with long delays and cancellations.

The aggregation of such information comes after delays and cancellations around the holiday season ravaged the transportation industry, leaving customers stranded in airports at the height of the travel season.

Tags airlines Biden junk fees Pete Buttigieg Transportation Department

More Aviation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  2. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  3. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  4. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  5. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  6. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  7. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  8. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  9. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  10. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  11. Pence asks judge to block special counsel’s Jan. 6 subpoena
  12. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  13. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  14. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  15. Bipartisan Senate bill would end Cuban embargo
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  18. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
Load more

Video

See all Video