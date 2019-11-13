TSA expects record number of fliers over Thanksgiving holiday

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is anticipating a record number of fliers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 26.8 million people are expected to travel through security checkpoints across the country from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, according to a Wednesday release. TSA plans to collaborate with airlines and airports to accommodate the high number of passengers.

“We expect record breaking travel volume this 2019 holiday season, following our busiest summer ever,” TSA acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell said in the statement. “To plan for the season, partnerships with industry and stakeholders are critical to keep travelers moving safely and securely to holiday destinations. We want to ensure travelers are as best prepared as they can be.”

The busiest days of travel are expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 27, with 2.7 million travelers, and Sunday, Dec. 1, with 2.8 million travelers. TSA screens about 2.1 million people on a regular weekday.

In the statement, TSA encouraged passengers to be prepared and allot extra time.