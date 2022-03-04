AeroMexico flight diverted to Houston to remove ‘intoxicated’ passengers

An AeroMéxico flight headed from Toronto to Mexico City on Thursday was diverted to Houston after three allegedly intoxicated passengers created a commotion on board.

The two men and a woman on AeroMéxico Flight 61 were informed by a flight attendant that they were not allowed to consume alcohol on the flight and were instructed to finish their drinks, CNN reported on Friday.

“But following that incident, all three individuals kept refusing to cover their faces with their masks, were rude, confrontational and appeared to be intoxicated,” Houston Police Department spokesman Kese Smith told the news network.

The flight attendant brought their actions to the attention of the plane’s captain, who then decided to divert the flight to Houston so that the passengers could be removed, according to CNN.

When the aircraft landed in Texas, the police had already been contacted and helped the three passengers to exit the flight, CNN noted.

Two of the passengers were reportedly then taken to Houston’s Sobering Center and the other was left with Customs and Border Protection.

“[A]s apparently he had a no-entry to the US stipulation, so obviously we can’t take him to the Sobering Center as that would be entering the United States,” Smith reportedly said of the third passenger.

No charges were filed against any of the passengers, according to CNN.