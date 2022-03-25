Southwest Airlines bans man seen punching airport employee

Southwest Airlines has banned a man after he allegedly punched an employee at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta this week.

Courtney Drummond was caught on video as he yelled at a Southwest Gate agent after he was escorted from the plane due to his refusal to adhere to rules given by flight attendants, according to CNN.

“After Mr. Drummond was escorted off of the plane, he threatened a Southwest Gate agent several times and ultimately assaulted him,” police told the news network.

Drummond later was arrested and taken to Clayton County Jail, where he was charged with battery, simple battery and obstruction, CNN reported.

“Southwest Airlines has zero tolerance for any type of assault against our Employees or Customers,” the airlines said in a statement to CNN. “As a result of this inexcusable attack, the individual has been banned from flying with Southwest Airlines.”

The company also lauded employees who intervened as the situation escalated.

Drummond is reportedly still in police custody and is being held on bond totaling about $10,000, including $1,600 in fees, CNN reported.

Airlines and the federal government have reported steep spikes in unruly and violent behavior from air travel passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.