trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Labor/Employment

NYT workers confirm 24-hour work stoppage to start at midnight

by Julia Mueller - 12/07/22 4:11 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/07/22 4:11 PM ET
FILE – The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is bracing for a 24-hour walkout Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, by hundreds of journalists and other employees, in what would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

New York Times workers are set to walk off the job at midnight on Thursday and strike for 24 hours in the news organization’s first major work stoppage in decades after management refused worker demands and walked away from contract negotiations, according to the union.  

“Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak,” Times employees are urging on social media as more than a thousand employees prepare for the work stoppage, the NewsGuild of New York confirmed in a statement Wednesday night. 

Over a thousand Times employees confirmed the strike and there are plans to rally with supporters outside the Times headquarters midday Thursday. The union is also asking readers not to cross the digital picket line and to refrain from engagement on any Times platform during the walkout.  

“The Times Guild bargaining committee offered to stay at the table for as long as it took to reach a deal and avert the walk-out, but management walked away from the table a little before 7 PM ET and refused to return, with five hours to go,” the union said.  

“Though members have acknowledged a slight tone shift at the bargaining table and increased urgency from company representatives, Times management would not agree on core issues.” 

According to the NewsGuild, the Times hasn’t weathered strike of this scale since a multi-day work stoppage in 1965.  

Times management allegedly refused to agree to a union-proposed salary floor of $65,000, among other issues. 

Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha told The Associated Press, though, that negotiations were still happening when management learned of the strike and called it “disappointing” that the union members “are taking such extreme action when we are not at an impasse.” 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags New York NewsGuild strike The Associated Press The New York Times The New York Times Guild Union

More Labor/Employment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  2. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  3. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  4. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  5. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  6. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  7. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  8. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  9. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  10. Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift ...
  11. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  12. Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
  13. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  14. Bruised Republicans point fingers after failure to capture Senate
  15. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
  16. Jan. 6 committee’s referrals may ‘stiffen the spine’ of prosecutors
  17. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  18. Rick Scott defends ‘good, quality’ Senate candidates following Georgia ...
Load more

Video

See all Video