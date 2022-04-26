Trump to be fined $10K daily starting Tuesday after failing to comply with NY AG subpoena, judge rules

A New York judge ruled on Tuesday

that former President Trump would be fined $10,000 daily after failing to comply with a subpoena fromNew York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who is conducting a probe into the Trump Organization.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump had offered “boilerplate objections” to James’ subpoena but had not done so when he had the chance in his motion to squash the subpoena, effectively waiving his right to make excuses to do so now.

“The ‘compliance affirmation’ submitted by the counsel for Mr. Trump is woefully inadequate, both under the terms of the subpoena and under controlling New York case law, which require an affiant conducting a search for records to attest to the ‘who,’ ‘what,’ ‘where,’ ‘when,’ and ‘how’ the search was conducted,” Engoron added

“For example, Mr. Trump has not refuted with admissible evidence, OAG’s detailed assertions that he failed to search numerous file cabinets in various locations,” he said.

The New York judge argued that he did not see evidence from an affidavit that the former president had tried to conduct a search of the requested materials in good faith or had done a thorough search, adding that the “affirmation submitted on behalf of Mr. Trump contained only conclusory statements, rather than details of a diligent search.”

Engoron formalized a ruling he made on Monday, writing on Tuesday that he had found the former president in contempt of court and ordered him, beginning that day, to pay $10,000 daily until he satisfied his obligations.

James is in the midst of an investigation regarding the Trump Organization and whether assets were falsified in value for financial gain. Earlier this month, James asked Engoron to fine the former president in civil contempt for failing to produce her with documents related to a subpoena.